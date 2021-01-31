Manchester United have reportedly been handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Don Balon link the Red Devils with the France international after his recent improvement in form, and the report adds that Chelsea have now decided to end their interest in signing him.

Dembele could have been a useful signing for Chelsea, though, in fairness, the Blues have more options up front than United do right now.

The west London giants spent big on the likes of Timo Werner, Kai Havertz and Hakim Ziyech last summer, while Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi are also fine options in that area of the pitch.

United, meanwhile, lack much in the way of alternatives behind Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, with Mason Greenwood still young, inexperienced and out of form.

Martial has also gone downhill this season, so Dembele could well be an upgrade if he can put his recent fitness issues behind him and get back to his best.

It would have been interesting to see the 23-year-old linking up with Thomas Tuchel again after shining under him at Borussia Dortmund, but it seems Chelsea are not in the running, according to Don Balon.

Man Utd will hope this can give them the edge in this transfer battle.