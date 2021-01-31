Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has admitted he’s worried by Bruno Fernandes’ recent dip in form after last night’s 0-0 draw with Arsenal.

The Red Devils have been slightly less convincing in recent games, with their home defeat to Sheffield United a particular concern, though they’ve also had goalless draws in the Premier League with both Liverpool and Arsenal.

This has seen Manchester City overtake them as the major favourites for the title, and Scholes feels the dip in quality from the team after the goals dried up for Fernandes is a particular concern for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Portugal international has been a big hit since joining Man Utd from Sporting Lisbon last January, and it seems a bit harsh for Scholes to be singling him out like this after just a few quiet games.

Still, speaking after yesterday’s match at the Emirates Stadium, Scholes singled out Fernandes and made it clear he hasn’t been impressed with his contributions in recent games.

“You talk about [playing] Liverpool and Manchester City, they just can’t seem to win those games,” Scholes told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“When you struggle against Sheffield United the other night and you get beat by them, and it comes to the big game, you have to win these games, and they just can’t find a way of doing it.

“Bruno Fernandes has been disappointing in every single one of them. He’s had great numbers, great assists, great goals, I think in the last five games against big teams he’s had no goals, no assists.

“It’s really worrying. And that’s why United are where they’re at. I know they’re in a good position, it’s an alright position, but it’s not a position where you think this team will go on to win the league.”