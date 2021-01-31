You’re in the right place for your daily dose of Manchester United transfer gossip as we round up today’s biggest stories for you below…

Based on latest transfer rumours, it seems Man Utd are keen to go shopping in Spain, with three La Liga-based players strongly linked with the Red Devils.

United are reportedly looking into signing £60million Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde to fix their issues at the back, according to latest reports.

The highly-rated young Frenchman has been linked with United and other big clubs in the past, but is now the club’s top priority to come in and partner Harry Maguire.

Still, they’ll have to see off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus to land Kounde this summer.

Elsewhere, MUFC look to have been boosted in their pursuit of Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele.

Chelsea had also been tracking the France international, but are now out of the race, which could give United a clear run at clinching his signature.

The 23-year-old may not be at Jadon Sancho’s level, but most United fans would surely take him as a very acceptable alternative after his recent improvement in form.

Finally, United are also being strongly linked with a surprise move for Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos.

The veteran Spaniard is keen on a potential move to Manchester as he nears the end of his contract with Madrid, with other Premier League clubs also interested.

Given the success of their signing of Edinson Cavani, United could perhaps also do well to pounce for Ramos on a free transfer.