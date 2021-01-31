Just when you thought you couldn’t love Marcus Rashford any more than you do already…

Late on Saturday night, it was clear from the Manchester United star’s Twitter messages, that he had been the latest victim of the vile racial abuse that black footballers receive with alarming regularity.

Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here ?? — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

Rather than rise to the bait, however, Rashford displayed all of the calmness, considered thought and dignity that we have come to learn are his character traits thanks to his wonderful work off the pitch.

As social media becomes more and more toxic, it’s becoming more difficult to rise above the ‘noise,’ but the Red Devil seems to manage it every single time.

His epic takedown to whomever it was intended will have certainly hit the spot.

If they were hoping to get a rise out of the player and their five minutes of fame, they picked on the wrong guy.