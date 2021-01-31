According to RMC Sport reporter Loic Tanzi, there is now a total agreement between Barcelona, Benfica and Nice regarding a transfer that will see defender Jean-Clair Todibo switch loan clubs.

Tanzi reports that Todibo will now head to the Cote d’Azur – the Mediterranean coast of southeastern France, where a medical will take place.

Spanish publication Marca reported yesterday that Barcelona were hoping to find a new loan deal for the centre-back before Monday’s transfer deadline and that now seems to have been sorted.

The issue at hand was the €2m loan fee that Benfica paid to take the 21-year-old on loan in the summer transfer window, in a two-year loan deal that also included a €20m permanent transfer option.

Todibo has endured a nightmare in Portugal though, the promising talent has only featured once in each of the nation’s domestic cup competitions this season, with it clear he’s not admired by Jorge Jesus.

Accord total entre Nice, Barcelone et Benfica pour le prêt avec OA de JC Todibo à l’OGC Nice. Le joueur va désormais se rendre sur la Côte d’Azur pour passer sa visite médicale #Mercato #RMCLive — Loïc Tanzi (@Tanziloic) January 31, 2021

Todibo burst onto the scene with Toulouse in Ligue 1, leading Barcelona to swiftly capture the ace for a bargain fee in January 2019 – though he’s made just five first-team appearances for the Blaugrana since.

Considering that a dire spell at Benfica followed a mixed loan with Schalke for the second-half of last season that was blighted by injury troubles, a return to his homeland may be best for Todibo right now.

Nice sit 13th in the French top-flight after a defeat this afternoon to Saint-Etienne, Todibo could be a handy addition and an exciting one as he will team up with former France Under-20s teammate and big-money Arsenal star, William Saliba, who is currently on loan to the Eagles.

A move back to the nation where he was born and raised could be the perfect recipe for success for Todibo after a difficult year or so, as he’s struggled to really kickstart his professional career.