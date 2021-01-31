Loan deals are all about sending players to work under a manager that you can trust, so it’s common to see ex players getting a favour from their former club when they move into management.

Derby County are struggling financially so it was expected that they would only be able to sign free agents or complete loan moves this month, and the Mail have reported that Man United starlet Teden Mengi is set to sign on loan.

He still needs to undergo a medical so it’s not been officially confirmed yet, but this could actually be a great signing for Derby.

He’s an incredibly highly rated defender who looks solid on the ball and he’s got pace which is always welcome, so he could play a vital role in Derby’s efforts to stay in the league.

Mengi has been on the edge of United’s first team for a while without managing to break through so this is also the perfect chance for him to prove himself at a high level, so his development will be very interesting to watch if this does go through.

He does have a little bit of first team experience with United in Europe and in the cups while he’s also been a regular for England at youth level, so a commanding spell in the Championship will also seriously boost his hopes of making the step up into the senior setup next season.