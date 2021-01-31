Although he’s long since departed the scene, former Barcelona president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, still appears to be pulling the strings as far as some newspapers are concerned.

A supposed ‘leak’ of information pertaining to Lionel Messi’s contract with the club has Bartomeu’s fingerprints all over it, and is nothing more than an attempt to switch the narrative again.

Bartomeu knows that by seeking to denigrate Messi and others, as it’s alleged he has done before with the Barcagate scandal, the focus will switch to the purported greed of the Argentinian and take the heat from his complete mis-management of the club whilst he was still at the helm.

The headline in Sunday’s El Mundo paper, as shown via journalist, Fabrizio Romano’s official Twitter account, apparently shows Messi’s astronomical €555,237,619 contract, which runs until the end of this season.

El Mundo today, what a bomb. Leo Messi’s contract with Barcelona revealed on front page ??? @elmundoes – €555,237,619 contract [4 years]. – €138m per season fixed + variables. – €115,225,000 as ‘renewal fee’ just for accepting the contract. – €77,929,955 loyalty bonus. pic.twitter.com/FK3I34hJta — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2021

The revelations suggest the club captain has earned €138m per season fixed + variables, €115,225,000 as a ‘renewal fee’ just for accepting the contract and a €77,929,955 loyalty bonus.

Though there’s no way of telling whether the figures are accurate or not, it’s a safe bet that Messi has earned the club just as much, if not more.

One of the main reasons why Barca had been doing so well financially before the coronavirus pandemic is down to the continued scintillating form of their best-ever player.

Whether this ends up being the straw that breaks the camels back and sees Messi leave the club once and for all will only be known at the end of the season.

One thing is almost certain, however. Whomever is elected president to replace Bartomeu, will surely do everything in their power to ensure he ends up in jail.