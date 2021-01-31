St. Mirren beating Celtic at Celtic Park for the first time in 31 years should’ve come as no surprise to anyone connected with the Scottish giants.

The wheels have come off spectacularly this season, and the only saving grace for Neil Lennon and Co. is that there have been no fans in the stadium to witness one debacle after another.

In any other campaign, Lennon would’ve been given his marching orders long before now.

It’s as if the Celtic directors are hiding behind the excuse of the coronavirus pandemic to enable them to give their manager a little latitude.

However, the Hoops are currently 23 points behind an unbeaten Rangers side. Twenty three!

The fact that they have two games in hand is of little consequence. They’d still be 17 points behind at best, and the way they’re playing, there’s no guarantee they’d even win those games in any event.

St. Mirren were full value for their victory, putting Celtic’s pursuit of their 10th Scottish Premiership in a row fully to bed.

The situation at the club is now is garnering more embarrassing headlines than the recent trip to Dubai.

It’s about time Lennon fell on his sword.