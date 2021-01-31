Our friends at Stretty News have broken down every aspect of the imminent loan transfer for Manchester United talent Teden Mengi to a Derby County side managed by their legend Wayne Rooney.

Stretty have found via a string of brilliant exclusive reports as of late that Mengi wishes for a loan spell now in an attempt to get some valuable first-team football under his belt.

That ambition rested on the 18-year-old’s contract situation, the centre-back is in the final 18 months of his contract, so the Red Devils did not want to send Mengi out on loan where he has the chance to kickstart his professional career only to dangerously return with just a year left on his deal.

Stretty News have now found that this tricky contract matter has now been resolved, hence the advanced transfer development emerging today.

It’s added that Mengi has undergone a medical with the Rams, who recently appointed all-time United and England great as their permanent manager, with official confirmation of a loan imminent.

The 6ft ace made his professional debut for the Red Devils last season in the Europa League tie against minnows LASK during the restart.

The Sun reported at the time of his breakthrough into the first-team squad that Mengi wowed coaches with his blistering pace, recording the fourth-fastest mark in a speed test of the entire squad.

That unfortunately proved to be the only chance to shine at senior level for Mengi, the England youth international has been limited to 10 appearances for the Under-23s side this season, who he captains.

Highly-rated Mengi has a fantastic opportunity to really show his potential with the Rams, who sit 18th in the Championship table, whilst he’ll also have the rare opportunity to be under the tutelage of an Old Trafford legend in Rooney – an experience that could be invaluable to his career.