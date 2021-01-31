Report shuts down yet another Liverpool link to a Premier League CB

The final days of a transfer window are always entertaining for some of the rumours that will start to appear when a club is desperate.

Last year Man United were linked with a host of very average strikers before signing Odion Ighalo, so this year it’s Liverpool’s turn to be linked with pretty much every centre back in Europe.

The links are understandable because they were already short of numbers before all of their first choice defenders picked up injuries, so it looks like they do need to bring someone in.

The latest player to be linked with the move to Anfield is versatile Wolves defender Romain Saiss, but they’ve quickly been shut down by the Wolves reporter for the Athletic as he claimed there’s nothing in those links:

Anticipating a quiet end to the window for Wolves. Patrick Cutrone to Valencia on loan, Meritan Shabani may get a loan move overseas too. Told there’s nothing in the Saiss to Liverpool rumours. — Tim Spiers (@TimSpiers) January 31, 2021

At this point it does look like any signing will be an underwhelming one (much like Man United’s capture of Ighalo last year) but it’s just a case of getting an extra option in the team so it will be interesting to see who actually ends up coming in.