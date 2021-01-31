Manchester United to be targeted as first-choice transfer destination for Real Madrid star

Sergio Ramos is reportedly setting his sights on a surprise potential transfer to Manchester United as his Real Madrid future remains in doubt.

The Spain international is out of contract at the end of this season and remains one of the finest centre-backs in the world, so could make a tempting signing on a free transfer.

According to the Daily Mirror, Ramos himself is making a move to Man Utd a priority, with his camp now expected to target a potential switch to Old Trafford.

The report mentions other potential destinations in the Premier League, with no club being ruled out, it would seem.

United look in the best position to sign Ramos, however, and one imagines they could be tempted to recruit the experienced 34-year-old.

Veteran striker Edinson Cavani has made a fine impact at United this season, and Ramos could be a similarly useful leader to have in their squad.

Similarly, Chelsea look to have benefited from bringing in Thiago Silva, so it may be that we see more cheap signings like this made in a time when clubs’ finances are being hit by the coronavirus pandemic.