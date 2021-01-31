According to the Mail’s Dominic King, Liverpool are now in talks with Preston North End regarding the transfer of Ben Davies, with the 25-year-old mooted as the Reds’ much-needed centre-back recruit.

King reports that a deal looks ‘increasingly likely’ to happen, with a £2m fee reported, the relatively low price is due to the fact that Davies is in the final six months of his contract.

In hindsight, we’re surprised these links didn’t emerge earlier when Reds talent Sepp van den Berg was linked with a loan move to Deepdale. This is a move that solves issues for both clubs.

On the Liverpool front, Jurgen Klopp is finally about to land a much-needed centre-back recruit, with the Reds struggling at the back with Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez sidelined with serious knee injuries.

Joel Matip has unfortunately proven his injury-proneness at a time when he’s been needed most as well, whilst Fabinho is currently out.

Liverpool are in talks with Preston to sign Ben Davies from Preston for £2m and deal looks increasingly set to happen. It’s likely that Sepp van der Berg will go to Deepdale on loan, also. — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) January 31, 2021

Preston net themselves a fee of £2m for Davies, who was closing in on a pre-contract agreement with Celtic that would’ve seen him leave for nothing, whilst they get an immediate replacement in Sepp.

Davies, a 6ft1 academy product of Preston, has made 19 appearances in the Championship so far this season, the ace missed a run of eight straight games after a hamstring injury earlier this term.

Davies, who has also featured at left-back in the past, has made 145 appearances for his beloved Lilywhites since coming through the ranks – most of which coming in the second-tier.