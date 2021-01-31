There’s just one day left of the winter transfer window and time is running out for Dele Alli to complete his longed-for move from Tottenham Hotspur to Paris Saint-Germain.

The midfielder has been completely frozen out by Jose Mourinho this season, and it serves no real purpose for the north Londoners to keep an unhappy player if they’ve no intention whatsoever of using him.

Fortunately for Alli, there does appear to be a chink of light at the end of the tunnel, however, any move hinges on whether Spurs are able to secure his replacement.

According to the Daily Mirror, Daniel Levy will only sign off on the deal if the north Londoners can secure Christian Eriksen from Inter, given the current injury to Giovani Lo Celso.

The outlet also detail Inter manager, Antonio Conte’s words from last week where he’d noted that no more players would be leaving the club.

Alli will certainly be hoping that he can be persuaded otherwise.