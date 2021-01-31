Menu

Video: Azpilicueta gets the first Chelsea goal under Thomas Tuchel after a lovely flowing move

Chelsea were taking some stick after celebrating a lot of backwards passes against Wolves, but it appears the extra days in training have allowed Tuchel to get his ideas across.

They’ve finally managed to take the lead against Burnley and it’s a lovely flowing move that’s slammed home by the overlapping Cesar Azpilicueta:

Chelsea have dominated the possession again in this game and they’ve wasted a few openings before this goal, so it will be interesting to see if this settles them down and results in a few more.

