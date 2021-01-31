Video: Azpilicueta gets the first Chelsea goal under Thomas Tuchel after a lovely flowing move

Chelsea were taking some stick after celebrating a lot of backwards passes against Wolves, but it appears the extra days in training have allowed Tuchel to get his ideas across.

They’ve finally managed to take the lead against Burnley and it’s a lovely flowing move that’s slammed home by the overlapping Cesar Azpilicueta:

Chelsea’s first goal under Thomas Tuchel is scored by Cesar Azpilicueta ? Look at the amount of ground the right-back covers to support the counter-attack and get his name on the score-sheet! pic.twitter.com/xy3hLWQxwD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 31, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport

Chelsea have dominated the possession again in this game and they’ve wasted a few openings before this goal, so it will be interesting to see if this settles them down and results in a few more.