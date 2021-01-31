Menu

(Video) Facundo Pellistri officially joins Deportivo Alaves on short-term loan

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has officially joined La Liga side Deportivo Alaves on a short-term loan.

READ MORE: Video: Lorient punish reckless PSG with a last minute Moffi strike to win 3-2

Pellistri, 19, joined United during last year’s summer transfer window after making a dream switch from South American side CA Penarol.

Since arriving in Manchester, Pellistri has been introduced to his new side via the way of the Red Devils’ under-23s.

After featuring in eight matches in all appearances, Pellistri has racked up an impressive four direct goal contributions.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Lorient punish reckless PSG with a last minute Moffi strike to win 3-2
(Video) Harrison and Bamford link-up superbly to finish Foxes off
Braga look to sign Ryan Gauld from Farense after another impressive season

In an attempt to continue his development, the youngster has official joined Deportivo Alaves until the end of the season.

Good luck Facundo!

More Stories Facundo Pellistri

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.