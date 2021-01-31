(Video) Facundo Pellistri officially joins Deportivo Alaves on short-term loan

Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri has officially joined La Liga side Deportivo Alaves on a short-term loan.

Pellistri, 19, joined United during last year’s summer transfer window after making a dream switch from South American side CA Penarol.

Since arriving in Manchester, Pellistri has been introduced to his new side via the way of the Red Devils’ under-23s.

After featuring in eight matches in all appearances, Pellistri has racked up an impressive four direct goal contributions.

In an attempt to continue his development, the youngster has official joined Deportivo Alaves until the end of the season.

Good luck Facundo!