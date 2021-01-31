Video: Gini Wijnaldum finishes brilliant Liverpool team move against West Ham with Oxlade-Chamberlain backheel pass the cherry on top

In the 83rd minute of today’s Premier League encounter against West Ham, Liverpool kicked the style up another notch from their second goal with a stunning team move to make it 3-0.
Andy Robertson drilled the ball into Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain before driving forward, the Ox played a one-two with Mohamed Salah before shifting out wide to Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Alexander-Arnold faced up Aaron Cresswell before playing it into Roberto Firmino, who turned away.
Then came Oxlade-Chamberlain’s moment of magic, the midfielder was laid the ball by Firmino and sent it back to the Brazilian with a jaw-dropping back-heel just inside the box.
Firmino slotted it beautifully across to Georginio Wijnaldum, who tucked the ball into the back of the net to mark a memorable 200th Premier League appearance for the Dutchman.
Pictures from the Premier League and Z Select.
This is exactly the kind of unstoppable attacking performance the Reds have been crying out for since the turn of the year, Jurgen Klopp’s men were viciously clinical in the second-half.