(Video) Harrison and Bamford link-up superbly to finish Foxes off

Leeds United attacking duo Jack Harrison and Patrick Bamford have teamed-up expertly to finish Brendan Rodger’s Leicester City 3-1.

Leeds United came into Sunday’s match-up looking to continue in their charge to challenge for a top-half spot in the Premier League, 16 years after they were last in England’s top-flight.

Elsewhere, Leicester City who remain outsiders to claim the Premier League title would have been hoping to claim a hard-fought three-points, however, after a brilliant attacking display from the Whites, it wasn’t to be.

During the match which saw Leeds United take a 2-1 lead, Leicester City continued to press hard looking for a late equaliser.

However, during a brilliant breakaway Marcelo Bielsa’s Whites executed a superb counter which saw Bamford and Harrison team-up to finish the game off 3-1.

Pictures courtesy of Direct RMC Sport