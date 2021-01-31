(Video) Hilarious scenes in Turkey as players slide around on severely water-logged pitch

There is nothing better than playing a spot of footie in the rain, but Turkish sides Alanyaspor and Sivasspor took it to the extreme during their Super Lig match on Saturday.

READ MORE: Thomas Tuchel explains why he decided to drop a favourite of Frank Lampard for the game vs Burnley

The two sides who met at Alanyaspor’s Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium earlier this weekend were forced to play on a severely water-logged pitch.

The carnage which ensued was hilarious.

Passing became a non-existent concept with players from both sides slipping and sliding all over the place.

Despite the comical scenes, unsurprisingly, the match was eventually abandoned and re-scheduled for Sunday with the final score ending in a 3-1 win for the home side.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports