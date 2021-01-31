(Video) Liverpool linked midfielder sees red whilst in domestic action

Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool, has been sent off during his side’s 1-0 win over Spezia in the Serie A on Sunday.

De Paul, 26, who captains Udinese has been with the Italian since he made a £2.7m switch from Valencia in 2016, as per Transfermarkt.

Despite being an integral part of Udinese’s squad, De Paul has been strongly linked with a move to Premier League champions Liverpool, as per Todo Fichajes.

However, despite the impressive links, the Argentinian midfielder did not cover himself in glory whilst in action for his side earlier on Sunday.

Whilst playing against Spezia the 26-year-old picked up two yellow cards and was subsequently sent for an early bath.

Fortunately for Udinese, De Paul’s poor discipline did not cost them the points as they went on to hold onto a vital 1-0 lead.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports