Menu

(Video) Liverpool star plays utterly absurd pass to Origi vs West Ham United

Liverpool FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Liverpool’s star midfielder Thiago Alcantara has played a truly ridiculous through-pass to team-mate Divock Origi during their match against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

READ MORE: Liverpool star leaked key man Sadio Mane’s injury news with bizarre Fantasy Premier League hint that’s been proven right against West Ham

Having joined Liverpool a little over six-months ago after making a shock switch from Champions League winners Bayern Munich, Thiago is beginning to really enjoy life in England’s top-flight.

More Stories / Latest News
Liverpool star leaked key man Sadio Mane’s injury news with bizarre Fantasy Premier League hint that’s been proven right against West Ham
Medical today: Wayne Rooney gets a favour from Man United as young star set to sign for Derby County on loan
Liverpool linked with late move for Preston star despite reports that he’s signed a deal with Celtic

Whilst in action on Sunday afternoon during his side’s Premier League clash against David Moyes’ resilient Hammers, Thiago’s creative flair came closest to providing the Redmen’s front-line with the oppotuntity to break the deadlock.

Despite Thiago’s defence splitting pass gifting Origi with the perfect chance to open the game’s scoring, the Belgian striker missed the chance as the game still stands at 0-0 at half-time.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

More Stories Divock Origi Thiago Alcantara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.