(Video) Liverpool star plays utterly absurd pass to Origi vs West Ham United

Liverpool’s star midfielder Thiago Alcantara has played a truly ridiculous through-pass to team-mate Divock Origi during their match against West Ham United on Sunday afternoon.

Having joined Liverpool a little over six-months ago after making a shock switch from Champions League winners Bayern Munich, Thiago is beginning to really enjoy life in England’s top-flight.

Whilst in action on Sunday afternoon during his side’s Premier League clash against David Moyes’ resilient Hammers, Thiago’s creative flair came closest to providing the Redmen’s front-line with the oppotuntity to break the deadlock.

Despite Thiago’s defence splitting pass gifting Origi with the perfect chance to open the game’s scoring, the Belgian striker missed the chance as the game still stands at 0-0 at half-time.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports