Video: Lorient punish reckless PSG with a last minute Moffi strike to win 3-2

Paris Saint-Germain
It’s understandable that you would pile everyone forward in search of a goal if you’re losing in the final minute, but PSG have been punished this afternoon for doing it with the score at 2-2.

The attack breaks down and a simple ball is played forward, but Moffi is clean through on goal from inside his own half because the Parisians simply left nobody at the back:

Pictures from BT Sport

Only Pochettino will know if this was part of the plan or if the team lost it’s shape and discipline while chasing a late winner, but they can’t have any complaints if they defend like this.

