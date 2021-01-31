Video: Lorient punish reckless PSG with a last minute Moffi strike to win 3-2

It’s understandable that you would pile everyone forward in search of a goal if you’re losing in the final minute, but PSG have been punished this afternoon for doing it with the score at 2-2.

The attack breaks down and a simple ball is played forward, but Moffi is clean through on goal from inside his own half because the Parisians simply left nobody at the back:

LORIENT HAVE STUNNED PSG ? Terem Moffi scored on the counter in stoppage time to win 3-2 from being 1-2 down! Pochettino’s reaction says it all, his first loss as PSG manager ? pic.twitter.com/Rhob4ZwKkD — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 31, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport

Only Pochettino will know if this was part of the plan or if the team lost it’s shape and discipline while chasing a late winner, but they can’t have any complaints if they defend like this.