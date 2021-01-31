Video: Marcos Alonso shows jaw-dropping control to score perfect volley for Chelsea against Burnley on first appearance since September row that left star shamed by Frank Lampard

In the 83rd minute of this afternoon’s Premier League tie between Chelsea and Burnley, Marcos Alonso produced a moment of magic on his return to the team to ensure the Blues came away with victory.

The attack-minded star skipped down the left flank before slotting the ball Christian Pulisic, with the left-back then making a smart penetrative run into the box whilst Burnley focused on his American pal.

Pulisic faced up James Tarkowski and Matt Lowton before delivering a tidy lob into Alonso, the Spaniard first controlled the ball with his chest before juggling it up with his knee and smashing home a volley.

It is two of the Blues’ defenders that have sparked a win for the side in Thomas Tuchel’s second game in charge, with Cesar Azpilicueta opening the scoring with a tidy finish in the first-half.

Alonso rifled the ball into the roof of the net, Nick Pope had absolutely no chance of keeping this out.

Marcos Alonso that is special ? Chelsea's right-back opened the scoring, but it was the left-back who sealed the deal! Any striker would be proud of that finish ?

Alonso was the most surprising same on the teamsheet this afternoon, having not played since the end of September after he was blasted by the now-sacked Frank Lampard in front of the entire dressing room, per the Athletic (subscription required).

It will be interesting to see how Alonso’s goalscoring performance affects Ben Chilwell, who has actually looked very solid since arriving from Leicester in a big-money transfer in the summer.