Video: Mo Salah produces a moment of magic to curl Liverpool in front against West Ham

It was almost starting to look like West Ham would be the more likely team to take the lead in this game, but quality will always make a difference and Mo Salah has just produced a moment of it here.

You know exactly what he wants to do as soon as he picks the ball up here, but there’s still no stopping it as he squares the defender up and curls a beauty into the far corner to make it 1-0:

