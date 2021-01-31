Video: Mohamed Salah ends vicious Liverpool counter-attack with effortlessly perfect finish to mark star’s second goal against West Ham

In the 66th minute of the Premier League encounter between Liverpool and West Ham, the Reds were back to their unstoppable best on the counter-attack with a stunning move.

Liverpool did superbly to clear a corner against a side boasting the best aerial threats in the entire league, with the ball fortunately spilling right out to Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back reminded everyone of his impeccable passing ability as he launched the ball cross-field, with Xherdan Shaqiri sprinting onto the ball down the left-wing.

Shaqiri, who formed a Liverpool attack that was without Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino today, showed his technical talent with a wonderful first-time cross into Mohamed Salah.

Salah controlled the ball with his right foot before poking it into the bottom corner with his left as Lukasz Fabianski rushed out to no avail, the Egyptian made the difficult touch and finish look effortless.

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

Jurgen Klopp will have been absolutely delighted with this vicious counter-attacking move, Shaqiri’s brilliant assist marked his final contribution of the game as he was substituted immediately after.