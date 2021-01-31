Video: Morecambe ace Yann Songo’o sent off after calling Tranmere ace ‘f*ggot’ as homophobic slur sparked fury and has disgustingly gone unnoticed

The League Two encounter between Morecambe and Tranmere Rovers on Saturday could be the centre of controversy, after Yann Songo’o was sent off for the use of a disgusting homophobic slur.

After a foul that left one of Tranmere’s players injured and requiring treatment, a huddle involving aces from both teams formed, when Songo’o can be shockingly heard saying ‘f*ggot’.

The Wirral Globe reported on their live blog during the encounter that Songo’o directed this homophobic slur to one of Tranmere’s players – thought it’s not clear who as of yet – and frankly it doesn’t matter.

After the vile outburst, one Tranmere player can be heard shouting ‘woah woah, you heard that’ – directed at the referee to alert the match official of the slur.

BBC Sport’s match report also states that the 29-year-old was sent off for using ‘foul and abusive language’ by the referee.

No. The claim is against Yann Songo’o. Player name has been corrected in the live blog. — Richard Garnett ?? (@garnster) January 30, 2021

Somewhat disgustingly, the Wirral Globe and their audience and content editor Richard Garnett are the only media representatives to mention this sickening incident.

Other media outlets can perhaps be given the benefit of the doubt for no coverage – as they may have been focusing on respectfully larger games in higher divisions – but the fact that the EFL, Morecambe or Songo’o have not published a statement at least is truly disgraceful.

The referee clearly heard the outburst as he brandished a red card, but we’ve not seen the incident mentioned anywhere else, in potential disrespect to the LGBTQ+ community.

Tranmere won the encounter 1-0, thanks to a winner from Kaiyne Woolery in the 74th minute.