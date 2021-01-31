Menu

Video: Patrick Bamford puts Leeds 2-1 up against Leicester with a stunning finish

Leicester had a huge chance to leapfrog Man United with a home game against Leeds this afternoon, but they’ve now got 15 minutes to try and take anything from the match.

Patrick Bamford has been impressive this season as he’s stepped up to the Premier League with ease, and this piece of play and finish is top quality:

 

Pictures from RMC Sport

The way he dummies the cut inside to let it run on to his left foot buys him enough space to get the shot away, but it’s still a cracking finish back across the keeper into the top corner

