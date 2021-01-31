Former Manchester United captain, Roy Keane, has never been one to hold his tongue, particularly if he feels that players from his former club aren’t pulling their weight.

Keane was, famously, involved in some incredible tussles with Arsenal, so it’s no real surprise that the damp squib 0-0 draw that took place at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday evening had him raging.

If there’s one thing that the Irishman had in spades it was character, and it appears to be a lack of desire and belief in the current crop of players that the United can’t abide.