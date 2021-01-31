Video: ‘Tottenham?’ – Jurgen Klopp responds to Liverpool transfer links for Preston’s Ben Davies with joke reference to Spurs star as Reds boss laughs away

Jurgen Klopp produced a priceless response when quizzed about Liverpool’s apparent interest in Preston North End ace Ben Davies after the Reds’ 3-1 against West Ham.

The German was questioned on rumours linking Liverpool with a move for Davies, that emerged and sparked a storm whilst the match was being played, with the Reds reportedly in talks over a £2m deal.

Klopp looked ice-cold – with temperatures plummeting this week he probably was – when he was being put on the spot before he surprisingly came out with a hilarious joke.

The 53-year-old fired back with ‘Tottenham?’ referencing the Wales international defender with the same name who plays for Spurs.

Klopp laughed away before he unsurprisingly refused to comment any further on any speculation.

Pat ? “Ben Davies? Preston?” Klopp ? “…Tottenham?” ? Jurgen Klopp when quizzed by @skysports_PatD about potential signings for Liverpool pic.twitter.com/UVY52SoEXz — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 31, 2021

Pictures from Football Daily via Sky Sports.

Spurs’ Ben Davies will be shocked when he picks up his phone next and no doubt sees his name trending – that could still be the case if he does something amazing or disastrous against Brighton now.

One could suggest that the fact Klopp’s joke was delivered in such a manner – and relieving some clearly built up excitement – is in fact a sign that Jurgen was waiting to use this one for some time…