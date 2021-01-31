Werder Bremen sporting director explains why Tahith Chong’s Man United loan was cut short

Werder Bremen sporting director Frank Baumann has lifted the lid on why Manchester United winger Tahith Chong’s recent loan move has been cut short, six-months ahead of schedule.

Chong, 21, joined United in 2016 after making the switch from Feyenoord’s youth academy.

After making 65 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils’ youth sides, Chong was awarded with his senior first-team debut in January 2019.

Since his debut against Reading in the FA Cup, Chong went on to feature in 16 matches for United’s first-team, contributing to two goals along the way.

Despite looking a very promising talent during his youth days, Chong has struggle to continue his development at senior level.

In an attempt to kick-start his career, the Red Devils’ hierarchy sanctioned a loan move to Werder Bremen during last year’s summer transfer window.

Since arriving in Germany six-months ago, Chong has once again struggled to rack up valuable game-time which has been echoed by the fact he’s featured in just 16 matches.

In light of his disappointing spell with Werder Bremen, Chong has seen his spell cut-short and has been shipped onto Club Brugge instead, as per Daily Mail.

Speaking to the club’s official website, sporting director Baumann has revealed exactly why the 21-year-old’s time in Germany came to such a sudden end.

“Tahith has enormous talent and potential,” Baumann said. “Which he hinted at for us again and again in the games.

“But we have always emphasised that it takes a certain amount of time for him to constantly tap this potential.

“Since we couldn’t guarantee him more playing time for the rest of the season due to the competitive situation with us, he approached us with the request to end the loan early.

“We have granted this request so that he can look for an association where he will get more opportunities.

“We wish Tahith all the best for the future.”