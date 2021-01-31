West Brom eye loan move for Spurs defender to help their fight against relegation

West Brom are in a tough spot just now where they’re struggling to score and conceding more than two goals a game on average, so it will take one almighty turnaround to lead them away from relegation.

Sam Allardyce has sounded frustrated with his efforts to improve the squad in the winter window, but there will be some hope that a couple of deals can be done before the deadline.

The defence has to be a priority when you look at their recent record, and a report from The Express and Star has indicated they are trying to sign Japhet Tanganga on loan from Spurs.

He’s able to play as a right sided full back or in the centre so that versatility would be welcome, while he also looked pretty promising when Jose Mourinho gave him a chance in the first team.

Unfortunately he’s largely been left out of the team this year with his only action coming in Europe and in the cups, so a loan move to a Premier League side should be a good thing for his development.

He’s still inexperienced and a bit raw so it might be a bit much for West Brom to pin their survival hopes purely on him, but it would be good to see him get a solid run of games.