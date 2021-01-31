With a day left of the winter transfer window, Liverpool don’t have long to get a deal over the line for a stop-gap centre-back.

Jurgen Klopp will understand that to find a player that has experience, the right mix of ingredients to be a success at the highest level and be comfortable enough to slot straight in to the Reds’ back line, is a long shot.

However, Sunday’s opponents, West Ham United, could offer a potential solution.

Though the Daily Star note Liverpool’s apparent interest in the Hammers’ Issa Diop, it looks as if the east Londoners would prefer to offload 32-year-old Winston Reid instead.

Given Klopp’s current predicament, taking Reid could certainly solve his problems in the interim.

A short-term arrangement is likely to suit all parties, particularly given that Liverpool should have at least one, if not both of their first choice centre-back pairing on the pitch before the end of the campaign.

Reid won’t be overawed by the responsibility and, importantly, his hire would free Jordan Henderson to go back into midfield.

The deal is there to be done…