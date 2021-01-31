Video: “Ninja” Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores acrobatic goal in AC Milan training

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has posted a video of a superb goal he scored in AC Milan training.

Watch below as the veteran Swedish forward describes himself as a “Ninja” with an extremely acrobatic finish that has become something of a trademark for him in his career…

This may only be a training goal, but it shows just how great a finisher Ibrahimovic still is, even from the trickiest of angles.

Still going strong at the age of 39, Ibrahimovic has 14 goals in 16 games in all competitions this season.