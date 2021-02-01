According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News, Liverpool have rejected a late transfer approach from Southampton, who were keen on taking the young Neco Williams on loan for the rest of the season.

Thomas reports that the Reds have knocked back the approach as they view 19-year-old Williams as too important a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Southampton are in need of a full-back recruit, star Kyle Walker-Peters has just been sidelined with an injury whilst academy graduate Sam McQueen has been out for two whole years and three months with a heartbreaking ACL injury.

More on Southampton’s hunt for a defender is found on Sky Sports’ ‘Transfer Centre’, adding that they were also knocked back for Brandon Williams, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Japhet Tanganga this month.

Exclusive: #LiverpoolFC knocked back an approach from #Southampton to sign right-back Neco Williams on loan. Seen as too important a backup by #LFC #Saintsfc https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) February 1, 2021

More Stories / Latest News English manager Stuart Baxter states his players would have to ‘rape’ or ‘get raped’ in order to win a penalty in vile post-match interview following Indian side Odisha’s defeat Arsenal star driving to secure Deadline Day transfer to Premier League club with another top-flight side eyeing a late hijack BBC reporter states that Newcastle transfer for Arsenal talent is done as Joe Willock nets handy loan opportunity

It appeared as though the Saints were in the running to recruit Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on loan, but they were left frustrated and clearly had disagreement with the star’s representatives over a move.

Williams broke into Liverpool’s first-team last season, making 11 appearances in total as he emerged as a promising backup to Alexander-Arnold, with his displays earning him six Wales caps to date.

Williams has started eight of his 11 appearances across all competitions so far this season, with the bulk of his action coming in cup competitions and respectfully matches of lesser importance.

This would’ve been a fine opportunity had Jurgen Klopp has a bigger squad to call on at Liverpool, but it’s simply too much of a risk to sanction at this moment in time.