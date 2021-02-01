Menu

Approach made: Liverpool respond to very late bid for promising youngster from Premier League side eyeing loan

According to Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports News, Liverpool have rejected a late transfer approach from Southampton, who were keen on taking the young Neco Williams on loan for the rest of the season.

Thomas reports that the Reds have knocked back the approach as they view 19-year-old Williams as too important a backup to Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Southampton are in need of a full-back recruit, star Kyle Walker-Peters has just been sidelined with an injury whilst academy graduate Sam McQueen has been out for two whole years and three months with a heartbreaking ACL injury.

More on Southampton’s hunt for a defender is found on Sky Sports’ ‘Transfer Centre’, adding that they were also knocked back for Brandon Williams, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Japhet Tanganga this month.

See More: Video: Ozan Kabak arriving for Liverpool medical with first part ‘successful’ per Romano as Schalke ace is set for loan-to-buy transfer to Reds

It appeared as though the Saints were in the running to recruit Maitland-Niles from Arsenal on loan, but they were left frustrated and clearly had disagreement with the star’s representatives over a move.

Williams broke into Liverpool’s first-team last season, making 11 appearances in total as he emerged as a promising backup to Alexander-Arnold, with his displays earning him six Wales caps to date.

Williams has started eight of his 11 appearances across all competitions so far this season, with the bulk of his action coming in cup competitions and respectfully matches of lesser importance.

This would’ve been a fine opportunity had Jurgen Klopp has a bigger squad to call on at Liverpool, but it’s simply too much of a risk to sanction at this moment in time.

