According to Chris Wheatley of Football.London, the loan deal taking Joseph Olowu from the Gunners to National League side Wealdstone essentially ends the ace’s time with the club.

Wheatley has had it confirmed via sources that Olowu will leave the north London outfit when his contract expires in the summer.

This marks an emotional end to the 21-year-old’s spell with the club, Olowu joined from Charlton Athletic at the age of 13 and signed a professional contract with the Gunners in the 17/18 season, per the club.

The centre-back was loaned out to Cork City for the second-half of last season, making 16 appearances as the side were unfortunately relegated from the Irish top-flight.

Confirmed: I’m told that Olowu will leave Arsenal upon expiration of his contract this summer. Good luck, @JOlowu_27! pic.twitter.com/p79yzSbIJ7 — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 1, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Approach made: Liverpool respond to very late bid for promising youngster from Premier League side eyeing loan English manager Stuart Baxter states his players would have to ‘rape’ or ‘get raped’ in order to win a penalty in vile post-match interview following Indian side Odisha’s defeat Arsenal star driving to secure Deadline Day transfer to Premier League club with another top-flight side eyeing a late hijack

Olowu has made a total of 34 appearances for Arsenal at Under-23s level and the decision to leave for Conference Premier side Wealdstone shows that he wishes to prove himself at senior level, rather than being available for the Gunners’ reserves until his contract expires.