Arsenal agree to terminate fourth contract this month with Mustafi set for Schalke switch in transfer merry-go-round that swings in favour of Liverpool

According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal have now reached an agreement with Shkodran Mustafi regarding an early contract termination, with the star set to move to Schalke now.

The centre-back’s deal with the Gunners was up this summer, with Mustafi’s termination acting as the fourth of its kind for Arsenal this month after Mesut Ozil, Sokratis and Matt Macey were released.

Romano adds that Mustafi is set to sign for Schalke as a replacement for the Liverpool-bound Ozan Kabak, with the Turkish talent close to arriving to the Premier League in a loan-to-buy transfer.

It was reported earlier that Mustafi has agreed a six-month contract with Schalke as he gears up for a return to his homeland, in a move that will see him feature in the Bundesliga for the first time in his career.

Shkodran Mustafi has reached the agreement with Arsenal to terminate his contract, confirmed! Schalke are set to sign him as Kabak replacement. Last steps as Liverpool are waiting to complete Kabak deal on loan with buy option. ?? #AFC #LFC #S04 #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Mustafi has only made nine appearances across all competitions this season, falling completely down the pecking order when centre-backs like Pablo Mari and Calum Chambers returned from injury.

The Germany international has not been part of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad for the last seven games across all competitions, firmly signalling that the 28-year-old’s time in north London is effectively over.

The World Cup winner returned to the first-team picture in the early stages of Mikel Arteta’s reign – having been around the ace at Everton earlier in his career – but was cast aside once again.