Arsenal looking to strengthen in this defensive area before transfer deadline details Fabrizio Romano

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal are still looking to strengthen with the recruitment of a left-back before today’s transfer deadline.

Mikel Arteta only has natural left-back in the Arsenal ranks to count on right now, Kieran Tierney, who is currently dealing with some injury trouble and has missed their last three games.

Cedric Soares has deputised as of late, turning in some solid displays, but with it now a matter of where Ainsley Maitland-Niles is loaned to and not if he departs before the deadline, another option is needed.

Cedric also has to act as the prime contender to Hector Bellerin for the starting right-back spot, so the Gunners are threadbare at full-back when Maitland-Niles leaves and would be wise to bolster on the left.

There’s no agreement between Arsenal and Valencia for Reiss Nelson on loan – the deal is not happening. Other clubs interested but he could also stay. #AFC are still looking for a left-back today. ??? #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2021

Bukayo Saka broke through into the first-team as a makeshift left-back last season, but the wonderkid has not featured there for some time – with the now England international flourishing as a winger.

It remains to be seen if there are any viable options for the cash-strapped Gunners to strengthen at left-back before the deadline at 11pm tonight.

The Gunners have been focused on offloading out-of-favour stars this month, Mesut Ozil and Sokratis had their contracts terminated early, with Shkodran Mustafi in the pipeline to follow suit.

Mikel Arteta has recruited Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid during January though, with the playmaker becoming the second loan addition for Los Blancos, joining Dani Ceballos.