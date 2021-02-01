According to James Benge of Football.London, Arsenal are working to secure a loan deal for young defender Zech Medley before the transfer deadline today.

Medley, who joined Arsenal’s academy from rivals Chelsea, spent the first-half of the season on loan at Gillingham, alongside fellow Gunners ace Trae Coyle, but both have been recalled per Kent Online.

That leaves the north London outfit seeking a new loan destination for 20-year-old Medley today, with it yet to be finalised which club he’ll head to, according to Benge.

Medley made 18 first-team appearances for Gillingham, 11 of which coming at centre-back for the 6ft5 ace though and seven coming as a left-back .

Arsenal also working to secure a loan for Zech Medley before the end of the day, still finalising which club he’ll go to. — James Benge (@jamesbenge) February 1, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Deal back on: Arsenal ace could end up sealing loan move to PL club in surprise U-turn Arsenal star sees transfer fall through as representatives frustrate Premier League club in negotiations Personal terms agreed: Arsenal ace closer to completing transfer away in likely boost for Liverpool

Medley actually faced off against Arsenal’s Under-23s in the EFL Trophy this season, though he endured a moment to forget which cost a goal against his parent club, sparked by some fine William Saliba play.

Despite no news of which club Medley will be sent out to, it’s fair to assume that it would be another League One outfit, he featured enough to show that he’s respectfully not a League Two level player.