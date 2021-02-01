Arsenal star driving to secure Deadline Day transfer to Premier League club with another top-flight side eyeing a late hijack

According to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles is currently driving north ahead of a Deadline Day transfer to West Bromwich Albion.

Dorsett has dealt up a shock late development though, it appears as though another Premier League side are attempting to hijack the loan deal, with the situation described as ‘fluid’.

Dorsett admits that the Baggies are still the ‘favourites’ to secure the versatile 23-year-old’s signature, as they’ve already reached an agreement with the Gunners.

The situation being ‘fluid’ and potential interest from another club were also echoed by Dharmesh Sheth live on Sky Sports at 6.30pm.

Maitland-Niles currently driving north to #wba. Just a concern that another Prem club is trying to hijack the deal. Situation described to me as “fluid”. But Albion still favourites as things stand, as the only club to agree deal with #afc — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) February 1, 2021

? “The situation is fluid, could there be another club interested?”@skysports_sheth reports Maitland-Niles transfer to West Brom is not done yet.#DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/SGOpp2bqFM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 1, 2021

The side that are attempting a late hijack are unnamed at this moment in time, but there are a few interested sides that can be ruled out.

Southampton ended their interest in the ace earlier today after being left frustrated in negotiations with the England international’s representatives.

Leicester emerged as contenders for the 23-year-old on the weekend but Arsenal were not willing to loan Maitland-Niles out to a rival club.

Newcastle were also eyeing Maitland-Niles but it appears West Brom have won the ace over, plus the Magpies have clearly moved on from this as they’re set to loan another Arsenal man in Joe Willock.

West Brom are nailed-on relegation candidates this season as they sit 18th in the table, nine points and a massive goal difference away from safety, but given their status they are a side that are best-positioned to make Maitland-Niles a key player, in the middle of the park rather than at full-back.