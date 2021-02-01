Arsenal and Maitland-Niles at odds over preferred transfer destination

Arsenal and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are reportedly at odds over a potential transfer destination today.

The deadline to get deals done is later tonight, and it’s not yet clear what will happen with Gunners ace Maitland-Niles, though it seems he has plenty of options.

According to The Athletic, a number of clubs have shown an interest in taking him on loan with a view to a possible permanent transfer, though there is some disagreement over where he could end up.

The England international would ideally like to join Leicester City, whereas Arsenal would prefer for him to move to Southampton. Newcastle have also been linked with him, while Arsenal were not keen for him to move to West Brom, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal fans may well be disappointed by all this, as Maitland-Niles has shown himself to be a really useful member of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

The 23-year-old is a versatile player who’s performed well in big games, and it’s unclear why he’s fallen out of favour in Arteta’s first-team plans this season.

AFC would surely do well to loan him out and give him more playing time, but shouldn’t be considering selling him permanently at this stage, or it could be one they really live to regret.