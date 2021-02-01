Deal back on: Arsenal ace could end up sealing loan move to PL club in surprise U-turn

Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles could reportedly be heading for a transfer deadline day move to West Brom after all.

Earlier today it was reported that the 23-year-old was being linked with a number of clubs, but it didn’t look like the Baggies were front-runners at all.

The Athletic explained at the time that Arsenal weren’t keen on Maitland-Niles moving to West Brom, with Southampton their preferred destination for him, while he wanted to move to Leicester City.

Another update from The Athletic now claims it is looking likely he will end up moving to the Hawthorns after all, with WBA confident of getting a deal done before the end of today.

The England international is set to join Sam Allardyce’s side on loan until the end of the season, and it’s interesting to see this U-turn come about.

It just goes to show how nothing is settled on deadline day until the window has truly slammed shut.

Let’s see what other twists and turns await us before the deadline later tonight.