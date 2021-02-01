Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is reportedly edging closer to completing a loan move to Newcastle United.

The 21-year-old has long looked a promising young player coming through at the Emirates Stadium, but has found playing time a little harder to come by this season.

It could now be that Willock will need to leave Arsenal in order to enjoy more minutes in the Premier League, and it seems St James’ Park will be his destination.

See below as Chris Wheatley claims Willock is now closing in on a move to Newcastle today…

Willock closing in on a loan move to Newcastle. #AFC https://t.co/JMhAphDadB — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 1, 2021

Gunners fans will hope this can be a useful experience for the England Under-21 international, who has surely shown he still has a future in north London.

A little more playing time in the top flight could be ideal for the youngster now, and he should enjoy more opportunities in this Newcastle side.

Arsenal have just brought in Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid, so it makes sense that Mikel Arteta might be keen to trim down his squad at the moment.