BBC reporter states that Newcastle transfer for Arsenal talent is done as Joe Willock nets handy loan opportunity

According to Ian Dennis of the BBC, Newcastle have struck an agreement to take talented midfielder Joe Willock on loan from Arsenal.

It was reported earlier today that the 21-year-old was closing in on a move to the Magpies, with a loan ideal for the versatile midfielder due to his limited action for the Gunners so far this season.

Dennis now reports that a deal is done, this marks the first ever spell away from the Emirates Stadium for Willock, who debuted for Arsenal in the 17/18 campaign.

Willock became a regular feature for the Gunners’ first-team last season, starting 20 of 44 appearances across all competitions.

The ace has found action hard to come by this season though, through his 16 appearances across all competitions this season, just two have come via starts in the Premier League.

Loan deal is done for Joe Willock from Arsenal to Newcastle #nufc #afc — Ian Dennis (@Iandennisbbc) February 1, 2021

The England Under-21s international has delivered on the comments he made earlier this season, Willock stated that he wouldn’t be afraid to seek out a loan if he wasn’t getting the action he needed to develop – now that “If that conversation comes, that’s a conversation that has to be had” talk is real.

Newcastle got their first win after five straight Premier League defeats with an upset victory over Everton, the side sit 15th in the table and could benefit from a fresh face in someone like Willock.

It will be interesting to see where Steve Bruce deploys the ace, Willock is primarily an attacking midfielder or traditional central midfielder, but has featured on the wings quite a bit as well.

All in all, this is an ideal move for the talent, a move up north will offer the regular first-team football Willock needs to kick on to the next level and importantly not stagnate his development.