According to Simone Rovera of Telefoot, Liverpool have had a bid rejected for Sporting Braga centre-back David Carmo.

Rovera cites the update of transfer insider Fabrizio Romano with the latest Carmo revelation, Romano reported just around an hour ago that Liverpool had made contact to explore the 6ft5 ace’s signing.

Carmo is a ‘serious’ alternative for the Reds to Ozan Kabak, with the recruitment of the Schalke defender tied to the German outfit signing Shkodran Mustafi, who is an outcast at Arsenal.

Rovera adds that Braga are unwilling to allow 21-year-old Carmo to exit for anything less than the €30m release clause stipulated in his contract.

Info @telefoot_chaine Yes, #Braga received an offer from Liverpool for David Carmo, but they turned it down !

The player has a release clause of 30M€. If a club don’t pay the clause the player will not leave #Braga during this transfert window #LFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/Nj9mbL7fDf — Simone Rovera (@SimoneRovera) February 1, 2021

It’s no surprise to see that Carmo is a potential alternative to Kabak, with the pair both young centre-backs, however they are very different stylistically, with the former 6ft5 and the latter standing at 6ft1.

Carmo made his first-team debut last January and hasn’t looked back since, the ace started 17 of his 19 first-team appearances last season and has built on that in the current campaign.

Carmo, an Under-21s international for Portugal, has made 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season, helping Braga sit fourth in the Liga NOS table.

It appears that Jurgen Klopp and Co. are working on the transfer of another centre-back after tying up the recruitment of Ben Davies from Preston North End, with a fee agreed and medical underway today.