Some Liverpool fans have noticed a possible transfer hint from the girlfriend of Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car.

See below as LFC Transfer Room react to this video clip of the player’s girlfriend posting a video with the Beatles’ All You Need Is Love playing…

Caleta-Car's wife on Instagram earlier today ? pic.twitter.com/JivRIbpIq6 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) January 31, 2021

This has been picked up by our friends at LFC blog Empire of the Kop, and it follows the Croatia international being linked with the club by the Daily Mail.

Of course, the Beatles may be from Liverpool, but they’re also one of the biggest bands of all time, so how much can one really read into this?

That said, the timing of it is interesting…

Listens to Beatles. Transfer confirmed — Jay (@TheJayLFC) January 31, 2021

Duje Caleta-Car is linked with a move to Liverpool, and his girlfriend posts an Instagram story walking on the beach in Marseille listening to All You Need Is Love by The Beatles. Silly season at it's finest ??? https://t.co/L20AT8jkMD — Sam Tunley (@Stunnels) February 1, 2021