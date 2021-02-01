Menu

Video: Some Liverpool fans think Reds target’s girlfriend has dropped teasing transfer hint

Some Liverpool fans have noticed a possible transfer hint from the girlfriend of Marseille defender Duje Caleta-Car.

See below as LFC Transfer Room react to this video clip of the player’s girlfriend posting a video with the Beatles’ All You Need Is Love playing…

This has been picked up by our friends at LFC blog Empire of the Kop, and it follows the Croatia international being linked with the club by the Daily Mail.

Of course, the Beatles may be from Liverpool, but they’re also one of the biggest bands of all time, so how much can one really read into this?

That said, the timing of it is interesting…

