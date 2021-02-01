Chelsea wonderkid to see loan move blocked after impressing Thomas Tuchel in training

Chelsea will reportedly not allow exciting young midfielder Billy Gilmour out on loan today despite some speculation over his future.

The 19-year-old looks a huge prospect after some appearances in the Chelsea first-team in the last year or so, though he’s not yet managed to establish himself as a regular.

A loan could have made sense for him at this stage in his career, and the Daily Mirror recently claimed he was attracting interest from West Ham this winter.

It now seems Chelsea want to keep Gilmour involved in their first-team, however, with Matt Law reporting that he’s impressed new manager Thomas Tuchel in training…

Also told Gilmour will get chances and game time from Thomas Tuchel, who has been impressed by him in training. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) February 1, 2021

Law claims Gilmour should get first-team opportunities under the new manager, who replaced Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge last week.

Some Chelsea fans might have been concerned that this would limit playing time for academy players like this, but it seems that won’t be the case.

That’s good news for Blues supporters as Gilmour looks like having the potential to make a real impact in Tuchel’s side in the near future.