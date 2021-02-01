Manchester United offered surprise deadline day signing from Serie A giants

Manchester United have reportedly been contacted by Roma to be offered the signing of Edin Dzeko on deadline day.

This surprise development comes from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, who suggest Roma have had a difficult time trying to offload Dzeko this winter after a falling out between the Bosnian striker and the club’s manager Paulo Fonseca.

The 34-year-old remains one of the most lethal finishers in Europe after a great career, and of course he’s proven in the Premier League from his time at Manchester City, when his goals helped the club to two Premier League title wins.

Now, however, it may be that clubs are not willing to gamble on Dzeko at this age, with Corriere dello Sport suggesting a move to United isn’t currently looking that likely, despite the Red Devils being approached about the player.

Man Utd already have veteran striker Edinson Cavani up front and should probably now focus on signing younger, more long-term options in that position in the summer.

Dzeko could be a decent short-term option, but as MUFC already have Cavani in that kind of role, this surely wouldn’t make sense as a priority for the club right now.