English manager Stuart Baxter states his players would have to ‘rape’ or ‘get raped’ in order to win a penalty in vile post-match interview following Indian side Odisha’s defeat

It has shockingly emerged that English manager Stuart Baxter, who is in charge of Odisha, made obscene comments with reference to ‘rape’ after the Indian Super League side lost earlier today.

Odisha lost 1-0 to Jamshedpur earlier, with Baxter’s side being robbed of a penalty, that always – and rightfully – causes frustration with managers after the game, but the 67-year-old crossed the line.

During the post-match interview, Baxter claimed that his players would either ‘have to rape someone’ or ‘get raped’ themselves in order to win a penalty.

As the Associated Press’ Rob Harris now reports, Odisha have condemned Baxter’s comments, stating that this is ‘completely unacceptable’.

Indian club Odisha condemns English manager Stuart Baxter for saying a player would have to “get raped” to get a penalty: ”

“The Club is appalled at the comments … it is completely unacceptable whatever the context and does not reflect the values of the club.” https://t.co/Fk67RqKyYK — Rob Harris (@RobHarris) February 1, 2021

“I have to say you need decision to go your way and they didn’t, I don’t know when we were going to get a penalty.”

“I think one of my players would have to rape someone – or get raped himself, if he was going to get a penalty.”

Preston North End, Morecambe, Dundee United and Stockport were the only UK sides that Baxter was on the books for during his playing career, before he embarked on a career in management which has taken him across the world.

Baxter has held 18 managerial roles for 16 different sides, the Englishman has managed four Swedish clubs including AIK, two Norwegian outfits and Japanese powerhouses Vissel Kobe on two occasions.

Baxter is a former manager of the England Under-19s, with the ex-midfielder born in Wolverhampton also managing South Africa’s national team and Finland.