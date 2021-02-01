Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose is within touching distance of joining Turkish side Trabzonspor. However, despite a deal being close, the English defender faces a last minute decision on whether or not to relocate to Turkey; something he is desperately unsure of.

Rose, 30, joined Spurs all the way back in 2007 after making the switch from Leeds United’s youth academy.

Over the last 14-years with Spurs, Rose grew to become one of England’s most reliable full-backs.

The 30-year-old’s attacking threat and relentless energy down the flanks helped him force his way into the England squad.

After making his international debut in 2016, Rose continued to impress at the highest possible level.

However, most shockingly, since the arrival of current manager Jose Mourinho, Rose has struggled to nail down a place in the Londoner’s side.

After seemingly being axed from Mourinho’s plans which was highlighted in Amazon’s fly-on-the-wall style documentary ‘All or Nothing‘, Rose has been hotly tipped to move on.

There have been recent suggestions that Rose has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish side Trabzonspor but a proposed move has fallen through, as reported by TalkSport.

Trabzonspor’s president Ahmet Agaoglu recently hinted that COVID-19’s quarantine regulations may be preventing the move from getting across the line.

As quoted by The Boy Hotspur, the president recently said: “The transfer is very difficult after this time. It will cost seven days.

“Let’s make the transfers we can do [right now].”

However, after obtaining exclusive information from a source close to the deal, CaughtOffside understands that to be not be entirely accurate.

Our source has revealed to us that despite claims that the move has fallen through, it is in fact still very alive.



We understand that Trabzonspor have presented a package to Rose which the 30-year-old is happy with, however, the deal is being held up by the defender’s reluctance to relocate to Turkey.

Rose is currently deciding on whether or not to pack up and leave England, a decision he struggling to make.

We understand that neither club is holding the move up, with Spurs especially happy to see the out-of-favour full-back move on.

Our source has confirmed that with just a few hours left in the winter window, the deal could go either way.

With that being said, it is equally as possible that Rose will reject Trabzonspor and remain with Spurs until the summer and instead opt to join a domestic side, either in the Premier League or Championship.

The decision to move on or stay is firmly in Rose’s hands but with the clock ticking, the 30-year-old will need to make his mind up pretty sharpish.