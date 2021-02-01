Arsenal could get chance to clinch exciting summer transfer after major development

Arsenal could reportedly get the chance to revive a transfer deal for Achraf Hakimi due to financial problems at Inter Milan.

The Italian giants only signed Hakimi this season and he’s been a superb performer for them so far, but it looks like his future is already in some doubt.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal are long-time admirers of the Morocco international and remain a potential destination as he could be on the move to the Premier League this summer.

Hakimi is one of the finest young players in Europe at the moment, having first caught the eye in a loan spell with Borussia Dortmund before earning a move from Real Madrid to Inter in the summer.

The Athletic claim Arsenal had been keen then and could still be interested now, and it makes sense as the 22-year-old would surely be a considerable upgrade on Hector Bellerin.

It remains to be seen if other clubs might also be in for Hakimi, but The Athletic suggest Chelsea have probably cooled their interest.

It would be exciting to see this superb attacking full-back at the Emirates Stadium, with a signing like this likely to be key to taking Arsenal to the next level.

Full-backs are increasingly important attacking outlets in the modern game, and Kieran Tierney has proven a hit on the left-hand side for the Gunners, with Hakimi a necessary addition to go on the other flank.