Leicester City could sign Watford star before transfer deadline

Leicester City could reportedly seal a late transfer deal for Watford midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah.

The former Chelsea ace has been in fine form in the Championship and is now being eyed as cover by Brendan Rodgers as he suffers injuries in midfield.

Dennis Praet and Wilfred Ndidi are both currently out of action, and Chalobah would be a useful signing to come in as cover at the King Power Stadium.

The 26-year-old has been ever-present for Watford so far this season, and has also played at Premier League level before.

Some Leicester fans may be slightly underwhelmed by this signing, especially when Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles is also being linked with the Foxes.

Chalobah would be a decent alternative, however, even if only as a squad player for Leicester as they chase a top four spot and maybe even a title challenge this season.

